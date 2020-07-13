1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Ivory Coast vice president resigns citing personal reasons

by: TOUSSAINT N'GOTTA, Associated Press

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s vice president has submitted his resignation less than a week after the prime minister died, officials said Monday, throwing the West African country’s political scene into further disarray three months before pivotal national elections.

Daniel Kablan Duncan had been appointed to the position by President Alassane Ouattara three years ago. The 77-year-old vice president cited personal reasons for his decision, the presidency said without releasing further details.

President Alassane Ouattara praised him as “a man of duty and commitment.”

Duncan was the first to serve as vice president, a post created by Ivory Coast’s new constitution in 2016. He had previously served twice as prime minister — from 1993 to 1999, and again from 2012 to 2017.

The resignation comes less than a week after Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died in Abidjan. Coulibaly was the president’s chosen successor as the ruling party’s presidential candidate in the October elections.

Ouattara’s party has been in power since post-election violence a decade ago killed some 3,000 people after then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to acknowledge his defeat in a runoff vote.

Initially, there was speculation that Ouattara would try to extend his rule, but eventually he said in March that he would not run and threw his support behind Coulibaly. The death of his party’s candidate could now force him to reconsider.

The only other declared candidates for the October election are 86-year-old former President Henri Konan Bedie and ex-Prime Minister Guillaume Soro, who is unlikely to return to the country anytime soon after being sentenced to 20 years in prison in absentia on charges his supporters say were brought to derail his candidacy.

