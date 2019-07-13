Italy firefighters battle wildfires; 1 dead, others evacuate

ROME (AP) — Firefighters are battling wildfires on multiple fronts in southern Italy, including one blaze in Puglia that left at least one person dead.

Firefighters said Saturday they had sent up three Canadair aircraft to dump water on a wildfire raging in Tortoli, Sardinia, that forced the evacuation of a beach and some homes.

Canadairs were also deployed over a forest in Puglia’s Gallipoli, near a beach and a protected park. Firefighters said a burned body was discovered during land-based operations.

Wildfires are common during Italy’s dry, hot summers.

The Italian farm lobby Coldiretti said Saturday that 2019 has been particularly bad, given a dry start to the year and one of the hottest months of June on record. Coldiretti warned of agricultural losses from fires, heat and extreme weather that included orange-sized hail raining down.