JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday who they said had approached them while carrying a knife.

The military released a photo of what it said was the knife she was carrying.

It said the soldiers were patrolling a highway near the Al-Aroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank. No soldiers were wounded.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said the 31-year-old woman had been released from Israeli prison in April after serving three months.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has intensified in recent weeks with near-daily arrest raids by the Israeli military amid a string of attacks by Palestinians.