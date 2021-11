PAVILION, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pavilion girls volleyball team is 25-0 and has won back-to-back Class D sectional titles. But what's more impressive is that they haven't dropped a set all year. They have been believed to have set a Section V record winning 75 straight sets.

"For the past two years, we've only played three sets," Pavilion senior setter Shannon Campbell said. "From last year to this year, we're like we're a three-set team. We have to get it done in three sets. I don't even know if I can play four sets.