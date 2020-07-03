1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

In shake-up, UK government plans televised media briefings

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, May 28, 2020, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London. Johnson has said his government will introduce White House-style televised press briefings, in a shakeup to the traditional system of political communication, reports The Financial Times on Friday July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government will introduce White House-style televised media briefings, in a shake-up to the traditional system of political communication.

For years, political journalists have been briefed off-camera but on the record by the prime minister’s official spokespeople, who are civil servants rather than political appointees. The briefings usually take place twice a day, though during the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdown they have been held once a day by conference call.

The government said Friday that it plans to replace the afternoon briefing with a televised event hosted by a professional broadcaster. The morning briefing will continue in the current format. The change will take effect later this year.

Johnson told LBC radio that the government’s daily televised coronavirus news conferences had been a success. The briefings involving ministers and scientists were held daily between March and late June.

“People have liked a more direct, detailed information from the government about what is going on,” Johnson said.

“We do think that people want direct engagement and want stuff from us, and so we’re going to have a go at that.”

Johnson said he would “pop up from time to time” at the briefings.

Viewers around the world are used to seeing televised White House briefings by the U.S. president’s press secretary, though these have become sporadic under the Trump administration.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

