ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been over a week since the Taliban banned Afghan women’s right to an education. Now, those women will have either unfinished degrees or in some cases little to no education at all.

The U.S. is home to thousands of Afghan girls who fled last year, many of whom are now getting an education because they are in the United States. Two of those girls reside in the Rochester area, attending Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District.

Their father, Walid Shaheed was an interpreter for the United States Armed Forces in Afghanistan for 7 years starting in 2014. It was then he realized the direction his home country was heading and applied for a Special Immigrant Visa to flee to the U.S. in search of a better life for his two sons and two daughters.

“The situation going on in Afghanistan is not the way should be,” Shaheed said.

On December 20, the Taliban government issued a statement suspending all women from attending university, meaning the highest level of education most Afghan girls will be able to achieve is grade 6.

Shaheed was broken hearing the news but said it was expected

“Afghanistan is a hell for women right now,” he exclaimed.

As the father of two girls, Shaheed feared this would happen. He said he knew if he wasn’t able to escape Afghanistan last year, his daughters would be two of the thousands of girls existing instead of living.

Shaheed’s daughters are 14-year-old Hera and 12-year-old Horia, both holding on to ambitious dreams. Hera has the goal of becoming an immigration attorney and her sister Horia wants to become a cardiovascular surgeon. Both dreams would have remained dreams had their family stayed in Afghanistan.

“I can’t even imagine my life as a girl in Afghanistan,” Horia said. “I can’t even imagine living without school or education, because it’s a very important thing because everyone has a goal to achieve in their life. And they can achieve that goal with education.”

Hera expressed the same passion for education saying it is her only avenue to becoming who she dreams of being.

“I’m so upset about my country’s condition right now. And I hope that girls gets their educational rights back,” Hera said.

The Shaheed family is forever grateful they are where they are. However, they fear for their community and women back home and put blame on the rest of the world for watching what happens in Afghanistan rather than acting.

“We just pray and we ask the world to help give girls the opportunity to dream,” Shaheed said pushing back tears.

Shaheed feels the current state of Afghanistan is due to politicians being pushed out of the way by the Taliban, something he feels should have been prevented.

Both his daughters are eager to start their journeys to success but can’t help but worry for those they left behind.

“Help them to get back their educational rights. Then, they can go to school and they can achieve their goals and they can be a doctor or a lawyer or anything they want. Please help them,” Hera said.

At the end of the day, Shaheed and both his daughters are in agreement, saying the reason Afghan women’s education has been taken away is that an educated woman is a force to be reckoned with.

“If a man gets education, it will change one generation. If a girl gets an education, it will change five generations,” Shaheed said.

In addition to banning education for women, the Taliban has also restricted women from most employment opportunities which are both things Taliban leaders said they would not do when they took control back of the country in August of 2021.