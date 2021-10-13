Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Monroe County Legislature passes Food Delivery Fairness Act
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Warmth hangs tight, but major changes await this weekend
Video
Little Theatre to require patrons provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Taco Bell bringing back the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch
Gabby Petito case: Coroner clarifies cause of death
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Bills rookie DE Greg Rousseau named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Top Stories
Hilton's three second half goals help defeat Fairport 4-1
Video
Julia Zigrossi of Mercy dominates the field winning sectionals by 13 strokes
Video
Sen. Schumer: Federal money can be used for new Bills stadium project
Video
Own a soccer team: Flower City Union launches fan ownership program in Rochester
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Warmth hangs tight, but major changes await this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Local hospital set to lose its only dialysis center, patients worry
Video
Top Stories
‘Really big news’: After 19-month travel ban, local businesses ready to welcome Canadian tourists back
Video
What’s Good: October 13, 2021
Video
Intense video shows United Airlines passenger threatening flight attendant, other travelers: ‘I will break your neck’
New Rochester Housing Court aims to enforce code violations, protect tenants
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
BestReviews
Halloween
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
First Responders Spotlight
Hispanic Heritage Month
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
The Yards Collective celebrates 10th birthday with The Spectral Carnival, Mask-erade
Video
Top Stories
Songs From Studio B: Chaz & the Dazzlers
Video
Activists wary of legislation for RPD to buy license plate reading cameras
Video
50 laptops donated to Rochester school to help close digital divide
Video
The Hive: As women leave workforce in record numbers, new Fairport space looks to help
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast
International
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 09:33 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 09:33 AM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Body of Newark man missing since September found by Ontario County Sheriff’s Office
Social Security increase imminent: What the average recipient is going to get
Video
WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting
Video
Feds detail complaint against Hilton man charged in January 6th Capitol attack
Video
State Police looking for missing Newark man
Flying with weed: It’s OK to have this much marijuana in New York airports
Video
‘Resilient and Ready:’ U.S. Navy celebrates 246th birthday
Weather forecast: Warmth hangs tight, but major changes await this weekend
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Warmth hangs tight, but major changes await this weekend
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center