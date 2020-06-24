1  of  74
Honduras president with COVID-19 and pneumonia is improving

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Doctors at Honduras’ Military Hospital said Wednesday that President Juan Orlando Hernández was improving after being placed on oxygen a day earlier.

Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 last week and a day later was hospitalized with pneumonia.

In a statement Wednesday, his medical team said that on Tuesday his pneumonia appeared to be worsening with greater inflammation in his lungs and falling oxygen levels. A decision was made to give him oxygen.

Doctors said Hernández’s exam Wednesday showed improvement. He did not have a fever or difficulty breathing and the inflammation in his lungs had decreased.

Hernández’s wife, Ana García de Hernández, had also tested positive. Doctors said she continued following medical advice at home.

Honduras has reported nearly 14,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and more than 400 deaths.

Infections have been increasing since the government started the partial reopening of the economy June 8. Infections have more than doubled since then.

