Hmong celebrate new year in California amid tighter security

Thousands of people are gathering in central California to celebrate the Hmong new year amid heightened security in the wake of a shooting last month that killed four people.
The celebration runs through Jan. 1 and features ethnic foods, dances, music and games along with sports tournaments.
It typically draws tens of thousands of people from around the country.
The Fresno Bee says there was an increased police presence Thursday at the opening of the new year’s celebration.
Fresno police Chief Andy Hall told the families of the four slain men,that police are committed to finding the killers.