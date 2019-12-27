Hmong celebrate new year in California amid tighter security

David Vue, right, and others perform with the qeej, a traditional bamboo flute, during the parade kicking off the first day of the Hmong New Year celebration at the Fresno Fairgrounds, Thursday Dec. 26, 2019. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP)

Thousands of people are gathering in central California to celebrate the Hmong new year amid heightened security in the wake of a shooting last month that killed four people.

The celebration runs through Jan. 1 and features ethnic foods, dances, music and games along with sports tournaments.

It typically draws tens of thousands of people from around the country.

The Fresno Bee says there was an increased police presence Thursday at the opening of the new year’s celebration.

Fresno police Chief Andy Hall told the families of the four slain men,that police are committed to finding the killers.