Government backers block Venezuela legislative meeting

Armed security forces and civilian motorcycle groups loyal to Venezuela’s president have blocked opposition lawmakers from entering the National Assembly building to hold a session.
The caravan of cars carrying the deputies dodged through downtown streets attempting to reach the legislative chamber on Wednesday, but ultimately failed.
A video taken from inside one of the SUV’s showed people on the street dressed in civilian clothes striking the rear window, shattering it.
The incident was part of a struggle for control of the opposition-controlled National Assembly and Venezuela as a whole, a nation suffering economic and social collapse.