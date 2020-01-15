Government backers block Venezuela legislative meeting

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, center, sits with fellow lawmakers Juan Pablo Guanipa, left, and Carlos Eduardo Berrizbeitia as they hold a session at a theater in the El Hatillo neighborhood after their vehicles were attacked by government supporters while driving to the National Assembly in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. It’s the second time this month that lawmakers have been barred from from the building that houses the only branch of government out of control of President Nicolas Maduro’s government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Armed security forces and civilian motorcycle groups loyal to Venezuela’s president have blocked opposition lawmakers from entering the National Assembly building to hold a session.

The caravan of cars carrying the deputies dodged through downtown streets attempting to reach the legislative chamber on Wednesday, but ultimately failed.

A video taken from inside one of the SUV’s showed people on the street dressed in civilian clothes striking the rear window, shattering it.

The incident was part of a struggle for control of the opposition-controlled National Assembly and Venezuela as a whole, a nation suffering economic and social collapse.