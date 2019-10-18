German air crew union plans strike at Lufthansa subsidiaries

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing cabin crew in Germany says it’s calling on members to walk out Sunday at several Lufthansa subsidiaries but is nixing a planned strike at the mother company.

The UFO union said Friday that it has received a 2% pay rise offer from Lufthansa, fulfilling its demands.

But it said walkouts at SunExpress Deutschland, Lufthansa CityLine, Germanwings and Eurowings would continue to take place Sunday between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., potentially affecting more than 300 flights.

German news agency dpa quoted a Lufthansa spokesman saying the airline would seek to carry out the flights as planned.

UFO said it will also begin balloting members on the possibility of launching an indefinite strike next month.

The union urged travelers to check with airlines about possible delays or cancelations to flights Sunday.