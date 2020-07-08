1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

German prosecutors close probe of 1980 Oktoberfest bombing

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Spt. 26, 1980 file photo, with welcoming gate of the main entrance in rear a victim lies in front of a rescue team on the scene of a bombing blast at Munich’s “Oktoberfest” beer festival in Munich, Germany. German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have closed their investigation into a deadly far-right attack with thirteen people killed and more than 200 wounded on Munich’s Oktoberfest in 1980, more than five years after they revived the probe in hopes that new testimony might point to previously unknown co-conspirators.
The dead included the attacker, student Gundolf Koehler, a supporter of a banned far-right group. (AP Photo/Dieter Endlicher, FILE)

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have closed their investigation into a deadly far-right attack on Munich’s Oktoberfest in 1980, more than five years after they revived the probe in hopes that new testimony might point to previously unknown co-conspirators.

Thirteen people were killed, including three children, and more than 200 wounded when a bomb exploded at the Oktoberfest on the evening of Sept. 26, 1980. The dead included the attacker, student Gundolf Koehler, a supporter of a banned far-right group.

The investigation was closed in 1982. But in December 2014, the federal prosecutor’s office said it were looking at the matter again after a previously unknown witness surfaced.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors said the witness’ indications that there may have been co-conspirators hadn’t been corroborated by the renewed investigation. They said they had failed to find any other solid evidence that others may have participated as accessories, instigators or accomplices in Koehler’s attack, though that possibility can’t entirely be ruled out.

The investigation also didn’t support the idea that members of any far-right groups were involved in any criminally relevant way in the attack, prosecutors said, but there is no question mark over Koehler’s own far-right motivation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

