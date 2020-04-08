1  of  75
Closings
French aircraft carrier ends mission amid possible outbreak

International

by: SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov.18, 2015 file photo, France’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle leaves its home port of Toulon, southern France. France’s defense ministry announced that French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is heading back to port amid possible virus outbreak onboard. The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that around 40 troops are presenting symptoms compatible with the COVID-19 disease. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) — The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle headed back to port Wednesday due to a possible virus on-board outbreak of the new coronavirus, France’s Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that around 40 sailors showed symptoms compatible with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

“They have been placed in isolated confinement out of precaution.” French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said.

A similar outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt led to the firing of its captain last week and the resignation Tuesday of the acting U.S. Navy secretary.

A medical team equipped with test kits was set to board the Charles de Gaulle to confirm whether any crew members were infected and if so, to prevent the virus from spreading further, the ministry said.

Gatherings on the ship have been limited and sanitary practices reinforced, including the disinfecting of shared spaces, phones and computers after every use.

The aircraft carrier, which was on a mission in the Atlantic Ocean, is returning immediately to its base in the port of Toulon, on the Mediterranean coast, where it was originally expected to dock April 23. More than 1,700 crew members are on the French naval vessel.

The U.S. Navy said at least 230 crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

