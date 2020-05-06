Breaking News
Former Iraqi intelligence chief approved as new premier

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s former spy chief was sworn in as the country’s next prime minister by lawmakers early Thursday after weeks of tense political negotiations as the country faces a severe economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of 255 legislators attending the session approved the government plan and the majority of Cabinet ministers proposed by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, officially inaugurating him as Iraq’s sixth premier since 2003 and ending five months of a leadership void.

Legislators passed 15 ministers and rejected five, among them the ministries of trade, justice, culture, agriculture and migration. The ministries of oil and foreign affairs also remain vacant pending further political negotiations.

According to Iraq’s constitution, a government can pass if over half of a proposed Cabinet is approved.

Al-Kadhimi, who gave up the intelligence post when he became the prime minister-designate, assumes the premiership as Iraq faces unprecedented crises amid falling oil revenues that will likely prompt unpopular austerity measures, a rising daily tally of coronavirus cases, and pending U.S.-Iraq ties.

“This government came as a response to the social, economic and political crises our country is facing,” al-Kadhimi said during the session, addressing lawmakers. “It is a government that will provide solutions, not add to the crises.”

His first weeks in office are likely to be monopolized by the severe economic crisis threatening the country in the wake of plummeting oil prices. Oil prices have hovered between $20-30 per barrel, about half of what was projected to finance the 2020 budget and barely enough for the crude-dependent country to pay public sector wages. Oil sales make up nearly 90% of state revenues.

In April, the country made just $1.43 billion in oil sales, and is expected to be further constrained as OPEC production cuts take hold. The World Bank has predicted that without adequate reforms, Iraq’s economy will contract nearly 10% this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

