EU releases 15M euros for Albania’s quake recovery

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

EU releases 15M euros for Albania’s quake recovery

International

by: LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The European Union on Wednesday released a first grant of 15 million euros ($16.4 million) to Albania to help the Balkan nation rebuild homes, schools and other structures after a November earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless.

A signing ceremony was held online to mark the handover of the funds to rebuild 22 schools with some 7,500 students in five districts. In all, the European Commission has pledged 115 million euros ($126 million) for Albania’s post-quake recovery.

“Building back schools brings hope and restores a feeling that life is getting back to normal. Nothing better than schools can embody resilience and confidence in the future,” the EU ambassador in Tirana, Luigi Soreca, said.

An international donors’ conference held in February in Brussels brought together donor countries from as far away as the United States, Canada and Israel. They committed 1.15 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in relief for Albania to rebuild everything from homes and businesses to hospitals which were destroyed in the Nov. 26 quake.

The EU’s Commission and its member states together pledged some 400 million euros ($438 million).

Soreca said the EU wanted to show show its solidarity “with Albania in this difficult period of coronavirus and reconstruction.”

Arben Ahmetaj, Albania’s state minister for reconstruction, said: “That shows we are not alone, even in such difficult times with the coronavirus crisis.”

European Union leaders decided in March to open up membership talks with both Albania and North Macedonia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss