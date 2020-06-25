Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Eiffel Tower reopens, ending 104-day coronavirus shutdown

International

by: MASHA MACPHERSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
PARIS (AP) — Marking another milestone in France’s recovery from coronavirus lockdown, the Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors Thursday after its longest-ever closure in peace time: 104 days.

Tourists who are trickling back to Paris were delighted to find the landmark open when some other attractions in the French capital remain closed. The Louvre Museum isn’t reopening until July 6.

“It’s very special, very special because it’s only the Paris people,” said Annelies Bouwhuis, a 43-year-old visitor from the Netherlands. “We’ve seen a lot Paris people enjoying their city, enjoying their parks without all the tourists.”

Lifts that usually whisk visitors up the 324-meter (1,063-foot) tall wrought-iron Eiffel Tower remain closed, so for now people have to take the stairs.

Of the tower’s three decks, only the first two reopened. Those who climbed the 674 steps Thursday were rewarded with far-away views and a light breeze in scorching summer weather. Masks are obligatory for all visitors ages 11 and up.

“I booked the first slot because afterward it will be very hot,” said Sabine Peaufils, a 57-year-old Parisian. “This is a real pleasure.”

The tower lost 27 million euros ($30 million) from the lockdown that started in March, according to its director general, Patrick Branco Ruivo.

France and other European countries with big tourism sectors are starting to coax back visitors, with mixed results.

The Louvre is bracing for a precipitous drop in visitor numbers when it reopens.

Visitor numbers are down at the Versailles Palace since the former royal residence west of Paris reopened June 6.

The palace has capped visits at a maximum of 4,500 people per day, spread out through the day. That is way down from the 20,000 people per day the palace previously got in the busy summer season.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

