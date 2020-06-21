1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Dutch police arrest 400 after virus protest turns violent

International
Posted: / Updated:

Police use a water cannon during a demonstration targeting the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Malieveld, the Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Dutch police charged hundreds of what they called soccer fans with horses and a water cannon in the center of The Hague Sunday and warned people to stay away from the city center. (AP Photo/Michael Corder)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police arrested about 400 protesters and used a water cannon Sunday after violence erupted around a demonstration in The Hague against measures put in place by the government to rein in the spread of the coronavirus.

A peaceful protest turned violent when dozens of what police said were soccer fans arrived and clashed with riot police near the city’s central railway station.

Police used officers on horseback and a water cannon to disperse the crowd after police had been pelted with rocks and smoke bombs. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was unclear exactly how many people gathered Sunday at the demonstration that was initially banned by The Hague’s mayor last week. On Sunday, the mayor gave permission for a brief protest, because fewer people attended than had been predicted last week.

Police tweeted in the evening that about 400 people were arrested throughout the day and that many had been released.

The Hague municipality said in a statement that the soccer fans and other groups had descended on the city from around the Netherlands.

“This has nothing to do with demonstrating or freedom of expression,” Mayor Johan Remkes said in a statement. “This group deliberately aimed to disturb public order.”

The protesters argue that a proposed law formalizing the coronavirus measures goes too far and is unconstitutional.

“I’m 60-years-old, and this is the first time I’ve ever demonstrated, but democracy is in danger” said Wouter Thijs, one of the protesters.

By the end of the afternoon, police had encircled dozens of protesters who refused to leave the Malieveld park. An officer with a bull horn informed them they were all arrested for breaching a law governing public demonstrations. They protesters were then led onto buses and driven away.

Police said they also arrested five people near the train station for throwing rocks.

The official outbreak death toll in the Netherlands is 6,090, though the true toll is higher because not everybody who died of suspected COVID-19 was tested. The country’s public health institute reported just one new death Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss