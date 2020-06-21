1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June

International

by: KEN MORITSUGU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People walk at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbor of Hong Kong, Saturday, June 20, 2020. China’s top legislative body has taken up a draft national security law for Hong Kong that has been strongly criticized as undermining the semi-autonomous territory’s legal and political institutions. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous territory.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress would meet from June 28 to 30 in Beijing.

The brief report did not mention the Hong Kong security law among several possible discussion items, but it could still be on the agenda or added at the meeting.

China released some details of the legislation late Saturday, heightening fears that the central government is tightening its grip on Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests last year.

Under the draft, the central government would set up a national security office in Hong Kong that would collect and analyze intelligence and deal with criminal cases related to national security.

Hong Kong police and courts would maintain jurisdiction over cases, but the law would allow an exception for Chinese authorities to exercise jurisdiction over “a tiny number of criminal cases … under specific circumstances,” according to a Xinhua report.

It did not provide any details on what those circumstances might be.

The stationing of Chinese security officials in Hong Kong and their involvement in law enforcement would arguably be the most significant erosion to date of Hong Kong’s autonomy in local affairs under the “one country, two systems” principle that has guided the city since Britain returned the former colony to China in 1997.

The draft says the new security law would prevail if local Hong Kong laws are inconsistent with it, Xinhua said. It would require the Hong Kong government to create a national security commission supervised by the central government. Beijing would also appoint a national security adviser for the city.

The timing of the upcoming legislative session is unusual, coming just one week after a three-day meeting that ended Saturday, and suggests that China may be aiming to pass the law ahead of a July 1 holiday that marks Hong Kong’s return to China. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress typically meets every two months.

Last year, anti-government protesters smashed their way into the locked Hong Kong legislative complex on the anniversary, spray painting slogans on the walls and damaging the electronic voting system. The months of protests, in which Chinese flags were trampled on and the Chinese emblem on its Hong Kong office defaced, prompted the central government’s decision to enact the law.

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, called the draft law “a significant initiative … at a critical moment” to ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of the city of 7.5 million people.

The law will criminalize four acts: secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security.

“It will only target an extremely small minority of people who have breached the law” on those offenses, Lam said in a statement Saturday night, adding that “the life and property, basic rights and freedoms of the overwhelming majority of Hong Kong residents will be protected.”

There had been speculation that the law would be enacted at the meeting that ended Saturday, but instead only partial details of the legislation were released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss