1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Chairman of Israel’s Yad Vashem to step down after 27 years

International
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump,Melania Trump

File – In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 photo, first lady Melania Trump watch as Avner Shalev, chairman of the Yad Vashem Directorate, right, presents President Donald Trump a replica of a personal notebook of holocaust victim Ester Goldstein, in Jerusalem. Shalev, the chairman of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum and Memorial said Sunday he will be stepping down from the role after 27 years. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

JERUSALEM (AP) — The chairman of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum and Memorial said Sunday he will be stepping down after 27 years.

Avner Shalev, 81, said in a letter to Yad Vashem employees that he made the decision to leave the position after nearly three decades following “thorough self-examination.” He said was stepping down by the end of year and gave no further details on his reasons for leaving.

Shalev guided a period of dramatic transformation at one of the world’s foremost Holocaust remembrance institutions. During his tenure, the site expanded to include a sleek new museum, a centerpiece that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, and the solemn Hall of Names, a collection of 4.8 million names of Holocaust victims, which is a mainstay during visits of foreign dignitaries to Israel.

He also oversaw the creation of an international school for Holocaust studies and an institute for Holocaust research.

According to his letter, a successor has not been designated.

Yad Vashem is an almost sacred institution in Israel, where students, soldiers and company outings tour regularly and where the country holds its annual Holocaust remembrance day ceremony.

Still, during Shalev’s term, it has weighed in on a number of controversies.

In 2015, Yad Vashem challenged the accuracy of a claim by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting that a World War II-era Palestinian leader persuaded the Nazis to adopt their Final Solution to exterminate 6 million Jews.

It lambasted an Israeli-Polish compromise over a Polish Holocaust hate speech law, saying a joint statement by the countries’ prime ministers contained “grave errors and deceptions” over Poland’s role in the Holocaust.

It also came out against a government plan in 2018 to deport tens of thousands of African migrants, saying it saw the issue as a “national and international challenge that requires empathy, compassion and mercy.”

“The experience of the Jewish people over generations heightens this obligation,” it said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss