Car carrying 12 migrants hits Greek man’s car, kills him

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a speeding car carrying 12 Afghan migrants ran through a red light and crashed into a vehicle coming from a side street, killing its driver, a 64-year-old Greek man.

Police say one migrant was seriously injured and three others were slightly injured in the accident Sunday morning on the old Kavala-Thessaloniki road in northern Greece.Some of the migrants were found in the sedan’s trunk.

The driver of the car with the migrants has been arrested. Police say he is a 25-year-old Moldovan trafficker who was taking migrants toward the Greek city of Thessaloniki, 22 kilometers (14 miles) to the west.

When asked by The Associated Press whether the trafficker’s car was being pursued, a police spokesman said no. But other police sources said the car might have been monitored by authorities in an unmarked vehicle. All spoke on condition of anonymity because the case is ongoing.

