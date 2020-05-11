Cape Town and its province are South Africa’s virus hotspot

Live Now
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies to Senate panel
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Cape Town and its province are South Africa’s virus hotspot

International

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People wearing face masks queue at a South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) to collect their government grant in Cape Town South Africa, Monday, May 11, 2020. South Africa’s Western Cape province, which includes the city of Cape Town, has emerged as the country’s coronavirus hotspot, accounting for more than half of the nation’s confirmed cases, which have gone above 10,000.(AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Cape Town and the surrounding Western Cape province have become South Africa’s coronavirus hotspot, accounting for more than half of the nation’s confirmed cases, which have gone above 10,600.

The Western Cape province has 5,621 cases, according to figures released Monday, and of the country’s 206 deaths registered from COVID-19, 116 have occurred in the province.

Cape Town, with its poor, densely populated townships, is the center of the cases in the province.

South Africa has the continent’s highest number of confirmed cases and has eased its restrictions to allow an estimated 1.6 million people to return to work in selected mines, factories and businesses.

However, the concentration of cases in Cape Town may see the city return to a stricter lockdown, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkizhe.

“That is what is going happen in Cape Town. Where the higher rate of transmission is, it is going to require that there are even stricter restrictions,” said Mkhize over the weekend.

“Our data indicated that the virus is spreading faster, and that we are in a new phase of the pandemic,” said Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Sunday, saying the province is now experiencing greater community transmission. “This is a phase that every part of the country will experience at some point,” said Winde, adding that South Africa is expected to reach its peak of cases in August.

The Western Cape’s increase in recorded cases has become a political battle as its governing party, the liberal opposition party Democratic Alliance, has called for the lifting of the lockdown restrictions for economic reasons. But President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling African National Congress party are calling for the Western Cape to return to strict lockdown to try to contain its outbreak.

Ramaphosa is expected to visit the Western Cape province this week.

Ramaphosa warned in his weekly letter to the nation on Monday that South Africans must be aware that the coronavirus will be active in the country for more that a year and people must prepare for a new reality where fighting it is part of their daily lives.

“Even after lockdown — especially after lockdown — we still need to observe social distancing, wear face masks, wash hands regularly, and avoid contact with other people,” wrote Ramaphosa, “We will need to re-organize workplaces, schools, universities, colleges and other public places to limit transmissions.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss