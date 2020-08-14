Canada-U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council was finishing voting Friday on a U.S.-sponsored resolution to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran, with veto-wielding Russia and China strongly opposed to it and likely abstentions from America’s European allies.

The United States called for the vote on Thursday evening and the results will be announced on Friday evening. The U.N.’s most powerful body has been meeting virtually, with a few exceptions, and changed its voting to email because of the COVID-19 pandemic.