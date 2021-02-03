Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Monroe County reaches 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as average positivity rate dips to 3.2%
Top Stories
New York state’s COVID-19 positivity rate decreases for 26th day in a row
Local artist shares the story behind this new poster featuring The Little Theatre
Video
Third stimulus checks: Why it could be awhile before you see a $1,400 check
Gestational surrogacy legalized in NY: Here’s what parents, surrogates need to know
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Jack Quinn readies for his professional debut in Rochester
Video
Top Stories
Sabres season paused as two players enter COVID protocol
How the Bills can find cap space for 2021
High-risk high school sports are back in Section V
Video
Lou Spiotti leaves a lengthy legacy at RIT
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Local artist shares the story behind this new poster featuring The Little Theatre
Video
Top Stories
Foodlink special raises nearly $100,000 for local emergency food relief
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Some breaks of sun as the region digs out from its first area-wide winter storm
Video
‘I don’t want my sister to die’; NC girl, 11, helps 8-month-old sister hit by gunfire in crib
Video
Local company plays critical role in COVID vaccine delivery
Video
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 3
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Black History Month
Top Stories
Foodlink special raises nearly $100,000 for local emergency food relief
Video
Top Stories
Local committees call for change after office handcuffed, pepper sprayed 9-year-old
Video
Missing 2-month-old and mother found safe
Video
Snowy commute after 6 inches of snowfall, wind could impact visibility
Video
Pro wrestler auctioning off gear for Foodlink in memory of Rochester native Jon Huber
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Alerts
Alexa
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
February 07 2021 06:30 pm
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
International
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 12:44 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 12:44 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.
Trending Stories
How Super Bowl squares work
1 officer suspended, 2 on leave after child handcuffed, pepper sprayed in Rochester
Video
Polar Vortex 2.0 brings the next round of brutal cold for the Great Lakes
Weather forecast: Some breaks of sun as the region digs out from its first area-wide winter storm
Video
How soon are you immune to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine?
URMC donor vaccine priority email under investigation by New York State Dept. of Health
Video
Supreme Court rules against Cuomo on nursing home data
1 man killed, 3 others injured after shooting in Rochester
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Some breaks of sun as the region digs out from its first area-wide winter storm
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss