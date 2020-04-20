Breaking News
Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks end to social isolation measures

International

by: MAURICIO SAVARESE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to supporters during a protest in front the army’s headquarters during the Army day, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Bolsonaro came out in support of a small protest Sunday that defended military intervention, infringing his own ministry’s recommendations to maintain social distancing and prompting fierce critics. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four days after firing his health minister amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday he wants social isolation policies to end nationwide this week, though many Brazilian states say they are committed to such policies.

Nearly all Brazilian states have stay at home measures in place, some slated to extend until the middle of May. The country’s top court has already ruled governors and mayors can decide on social isolation measures regardless of the federal government’s position. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, wants a quick reopening to stop the deterioration of Brazil’s faltering economy.

“Everything done in excess ends up bringing problems. These measures did not reach their goal in some states,” Bolsonaro told journalists in front of the presidential residence in Brasilia. “I hope this is the last week of this quarantine, of this way of fighting the virus.”

The Brazilian president favors a less restrictive model in which only those in high-risk groups would be quarantined at home until the end of the outbreak.

After Bolsonaro replaced critic Luiz Henrique Mandetta with Nelson Teich as health minister, several governors and mayors said they were considering even stricter isolation measures in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Teich previously published an article defending quarantine policies, but he has not spoken since a vague introduction speech on Friday and it unclear what he will do on the job.

Bolsonaro spoke one day after meeting outdoors with dozens of supporters who want the closing of the country’s congress and supreme court. His presence in such demonstration is drawing widespread repudiation in a nation that endured a military dictatorship between 1964 and 1985.

The Brazilian president denied he was attacking the country’s democracy at the protest, but said: “I am actually the constitution.”

So far Brazil’s new health minister has not criticized his boss’ presence at the outdoors gathering, which violated the recommendations of many health care professionals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

