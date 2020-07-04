1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Boris Johnson’s father defends trip to Greece via Bulgaria

by: PAN PYLAS, Associated Press

Stanley Johnson, father of Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks with local reporters outside his Villa Irene in Horto village, Mount Pelion (also known as Pilio), central Greece, Friday, July 3, 2020. Stanley Johnson, arrived in Athens on Wednesday evening after flying via Bulgaria due to a current ban on direct flights from the Britain, before visiting his villa on Mount Pelion. (Dimitris Kareklidis/magnesianews.gr via AP)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
LONDON (AP) — The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his decision to fly to Greece via Bulgaria in order to “COVID-proof” his property there before he potentially rents it out.

With a towel draped over his shoulder, Stanley Johnson told reporters Friday on a dirt track outside his villa on Mount Pelion that he wasn’t “100% up to speed” on the British public’s reaction since he went to Greece for “a quiet time, to organize the house.”

The trip has met with criticism for having violated — at the very least — the spirit of Greece’s coronavirus restrictions as well as the current travel guidance in the U.K.

The Greek government, which has been lauded for the country’s comparatively low number of confirmed coronavirus cases and eager to salvage the summer tourist season, extended its ban on flights from the U.K. until July 15 amid concerns over Britain’s still-high infection rates.

Many also think that the elder Johnson’s trip to Greece via the Bulgarian capital of Sofia went against the overarching advice of Britain’s Foreign Office, which currently recommends avoiding ”all but essential” travel.

“All I can say is that it’s always a great joy to me, it’s such a great joy to me, to arrive in Greece,” Johnson said Friday.

He said he had “just one week to get everything organized” at the property ahead of July 15, the date he anticipates Greece will finally permit flights from the U.K.

On Friday, the British government said that starting July 10 it will scrap a requirement for people arriving from dozens of countries, including Greece, to spend 14 days in isolation.

Johnson said he is due to return to the U.K. on that date, meaning that under the new guidelines he won’t have to quarantine himself.

He refused to be drawn into a discussion of whether his trip had caused problems for his son, who spent a week hospitalized with COVID-19 in April. Boris Johnson also refused Friday to be drawn into his father’s travel arrangements.

News of Stanley Johnson’s trip came weeks after the British government faced a tide of anger over the revelation that the prime minister’s chief aide, Dominic Cummings, traveled more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) from London to his parents’ home in northeast England in March when everyone but essential workers was urged to stay at home.

Many fear that word of Cummings’ decision to venture out diluted the government’s lockdown message and potentially could lead to people ignoring the government’s standing guidelines and the virus spreading again. The U.K. has an official coronavirus-related death toll of more than 44,200, the world’s third-highest behind the United States and Brazil.

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

