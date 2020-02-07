Benetton fires famed photographer over insensitive remarks

Live Now
RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade gives update on budget crisis
1  of  221
Closings
ABC Head Start Agape Black Belt Center Albion Central Alfred State College Allendale Columbia Annie's Ark Aquinas Institute ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location Archangel School Avon Central Bermar Park DH Rochester Bishop Kearney Bloomfield Brighton Library Brighton Schools Brockport Central Browncroft Discovery Preschool Byron-Bergen Calvary Chapel Academy Canandaigua Canandaigua Day Hab Canandaigua Montessori CDS Monarch Charles Finney School Chili Public LIbrary Churchville-Chili Churchville-Chili Central School District Clyde-Savannah Cobblestone Arts Ctr. Colgate Divinity School Community Child Care Cornerstone Christian Acdmy. Creative Beginnings Child Care Dalton-Nunda Dansville Central Daystar Kids DDAWNY Family Committee Destiny School Dundee Central E. Palmyra Christian School East Henrietta DH Rochester East Irondequoit East Rochester Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastman Comm. Music School Eugenio Maria De Hostos Chrtr Exploration Elementary Charter School Fairport Central Fairport Public Library Faith Church- Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes Tech. & Career Finger Lakes WIC Fit by Five (Penfield) Fitzsimmons Dance Factory FLCC FLDDSO Cornerstone IEF FLDDSO Wayne Co.DH(Newark) Friendship Children's Ctr. Gananda Central Gates Chili Central Gateway Nursery School of Fairport Generations C. C. (Irond.) Generations C. C.(Stenson St.) Generations C.C.(St. John's) Generations C.C.(St. Mike's) Genesee Comm. Charter Geneseo Central Geneva City Schools GiGi's Playhouse Rochester Greece Assembly of God Greece Central Greece Christian Greece Montessori Gymnastics Training Ctr. Harley School Henrietta Public Library Henrietta Senior Center Hillel School Hillside Halpern Day Treatment Hilltop Industries Hilton Central Hochstein-Rochester Holley Central Holy Cross School Honeoye Central Honeoye Falls-Lima Hope Christian Preschool Hope Hall Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Ibero-American Action League Jewish Community Center Kendall Central Keuka College Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Kreative Kids Zone Childcare Center Lima Christian Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Livonia Central Lollypop Farm LVCO OFA SNP Lyndonville Central Lyons Central School District Marcus Whitman Marion Central Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. MCNS Preschool McQuaid Jesuit Meals-on-Wheels Wayne County Medina Central Mendon Child Care Center Metro Park DH Rochester Midlakes Education Ctr. Monroe BOCES #1 Monroe BOCES #2 Monroe Community Coll. Montessori School-Roch. Mosaic Health Lyons Mount Morris Naples Central Nazareth Elementary School New Life Ministries Newark Education Ctr. Newark Schools Newman Riga Library Norman Howard North Rose-Wolcott Northern Star Occupational Health Northside Christian Academy Northstar Christian Northstar Christian Daycare OASIS Ontario Co. Office for the Aging Ontario County Justice Coalition Orleans Co. Christian OSHER at RIT Palmyra-Macedon Parma Public Library Pearce Church Penfield Penfield Public Library Penfield United Methodist Preschl Penfield Village Nursery School Penn Yan School District Phelps-Clifton Springs Pinnacle Lutheran School Pittsford Central R Community Bikes R.M.S.C. Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Red Jacket Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roberts Wesleyan Coll. Roch. Academy Charter School Roch. ChildFirst Network Roch. Hearing & Speech Ctr. Roch. School for the Deaf Rochester City & Charter Rochester E.O.C. Rochester Koinonia Reunion Rochester Public Library Romulus Central Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Rush Nursery School Rush-Henrietta Central School District Saint Kateri School School of the Holy Childhood Seneca Falls Seneca Falls Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. ShiftDiff LLC Sodus Central Sodus Offices Spencerport Central Spiritus Christi Church St. Agnes Sch. Avon St. Ambrose Academy St. John Bosco St. John Neumann School St. John of Roch. St. John's Lutheran-Farmington St. Lawrence School St. Martin de Porres Parish St. Mary's School(Canandaigua) St. Patrick's Preschool-Victor St. Pius X School St. Rita's School St. Thomas' Episcopal Church St. Vincent de Paul Society Susan B.Anthony House Temple B'rith Kodesh Temple Beth El The Blessing Room Food Pantry Trinity Lamb Preschool Trinity Montessori Twelve Corners Presbyterian Church-Brighton Urban Choice Charter School Veterans Outreach Center Victor Central Victor Farmington Library Villa of Hope School Vincent's Treasure Trove W-FL PTECH at Newark Waterloo Central Wayland-Cohocton Central Wayne Central Wayne Education Ctr. Wayne Tech & Career Ctr. Webster Central Webster Montessori & W/A Wells College West Irondequoit Central School District WFL-BVTOO Wheatland-Chili Williamson Central Y. W. C. P. Charter School Yates Office Aging-Transportation Yates-Meals on Wheels

Benetton fires famed photographer over insensitive remarks

International

by: COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
BENETTON TOSCANI

FILE – Luciano Benetton, left, and photographer Oliviero Toscani are shown in this Sept. 29, 1998 file photo. Oliviero Toscani made a career out of provocative photographs for Benetton, the Italian makers of colorful knitwear. But that decades-long relationship was severed this week after Toscani made a remark that outraged the family members of victims in the deadly 2018 Genoa bridge collapse. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno/FILES)

MILAN (AP) — Photographer Olivier Toscani made a career out of provocative advertising campaigns for Benetton, the Italian clothing brand famed for its colorful knitwear. But that decades-long relationship has been severed after Toscani outraged relatives of victims in the deadly 2018 Genoa bridge collapse.

Toscani told RAI television this week, ‘’who cares about a bridge collapse?” He was responding to a public flap over a photograph of founding members of the Sardines political protest movement alongside key members of the Benetton family, which controls the company that maintained the bridge.

The president of the committee to remember the 43 people who died Aug. 14, 2018 in the Morandi Bridge collapse called the remarks, ‘’inopportune and confused.”

‘’It could be that (Toscani) travels by helicopter, and using a bridge is for commoners,” Egle Possetti said. ‘’Unfortunately, many Italians travel over bridges every day, and unfortunately some people will remain forever under ‘that bridge,’ certainly not due to some stray lightning strike. Forty-three innocent deaths count little for him, but for us they were everything.”

Toscani apologized in an interview with La Repubblica published Thursday. “I am sorry. More:I am ashamed toapologize. I am humanly destroyed and deeply pained.”

But the damage was done.

Benetton said in a statement Thursday that the group and its chairman, Luciano Benetton, ‘’completely disassociates itself from Mr. Toscani’s remarks and acknowledges the impossibility of continuing the professional relationship with its creative director.”

It added that “Luciano Benetton and the entire company renew their sincere closeness to the families of the victims and to all those who have been involved in this terrible tragedy.”

The Benetton family, as controlling stakeholder in the Autostrade highway company that maintained the Morandi bridge, has been embattled ever sincethe accident as the government squabbles over whether to revoke its agreement to operate thousands of kilometers of Italian toll highways.

So the photo showing the founders of the Sardines movement alongside the Benettons was widely criticized as a misstep by the less than three-month-old group.

Since its founding in November, the group has mobilized tens of thousands to protest against the growing popularity of right-wing leader Matteo Salvini. The leaders said their appearance in the photo, at the Benetton’s cultural center Fabrica, had been ‘’naive.”

Toscani was the creative force behind shock ad campaigns of the 1990s that featured such images as the pope kissing an imam on the lips, which once angered the Vatican. Others depicted a priest embracing a nun, a newborn baby smeared with blood and a black woman breast-feeding a white baby.

Images promoting the United Colors of Benetton also advocated racial diversity and ecological messages.

With the Benetton-funded research center Fabrica, he more recently toned down the images in collaborations with the Italian Red Cross and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, as well as campaigns fighting anorexia and combating violence against women.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss