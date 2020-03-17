1  of  74
Suspicious vehicle near US Embassy in Belgium a false alarm

International
Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — Brussels police investigated a vehicle near the U.S. Embassy in Belgium that drew suspicion and a bomb squad during a brief security alert Tuesday that ended up being called a false alarm.

The area was cordoned off and a large security perimeter set up before investigators declared the vehicle no longer suspicious, Brussels-Ixelles police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere said,

The U.S. Embassy is located in the European quarter of Brussels, where European Union institutions are located.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway system and at an airport in March 2016. Extra police officers and soldiers have become a common sight in crowded areas.

