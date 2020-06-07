1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

AP PHOTOS: Magic in Greek moonlight as outdoor cinemas open

International

by: NICHOLAS PAPHITIS and PETROS GIANNAKOURIS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Monday June 1, 2020 photo, actor Anthony Quinn is shown on the screen in La Strada, a 1954 Italian drama film directed by Federico Fellini at the Zephyros open-air cinema that specializes in films from past decades in Athens’ central Petralona district, on the first day it opened after the easing of Greece’s coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — They’re like enchanted pleasure gardens concealed in the depths of the city that open their gates for a few months every year.

And like so much else, Greece’s open-air cinemas — where you can enjoy a movie in the flower-scented moonlight with a drink, a snack and even a smoke — have been hard-hit by lockdown measures.

Under the country’s partial reopening, open-air cinemas started operating on June 1, a month late and with considerable restrictions: Far fewer seats and no interval, both of which are bad for revenues.

Business so far has been slow, due to these establishments’ main operational hazard even in sunny Greece — rain.

“It’s been raining for three days,” said projector operator Pavlos Lepeniotis, mopping hard as an afternoon downpour soaked the spaced-out seats and sent cats disdainfully stalking off into cover.

“We had about two people at each show,” he said. “They enjoyed the film, though, and thanked us afterwards. … We don’t ever close all summer and we like that, we have a good time here.”

Lepeniotis works at the Zephyros cinema in Athens’ central Petralona district, built in 1933. It’s festooned with posters for its specialty, 1950s, ‘60s and ’70s arthouse films.

Health restrictions forced operators to roughly halve seating, with 120 of Zephyros’ usual 250 seats laid out — many accompanied by a round metal table for cinema-goers to rest their drinks.

“At first they had asked us to not even put pairs of seats close by. How would that have worked for couples?” Lepeniotis said.

Cinema operators expect revenues to fall up to 40% due to the restrictions. And it’s not just the money.

“The interval, when people like to rest their gaze or get up from their seats, is an integral part of the experience,” Lepeniotis said. “People will miss it.”

Greece, which locked down quickly, has had over 2,930 confirmed coronavirus infections and 180 deaths, according to government data.

Under the country’s gradual easing of its lockdown, restaurants could serve customers indoors beginning Saturday and night clubs and internet cafes can reopen Monday. On June 15, establishments as diverse as museums and brothels reopen. Concerts and other public performances restart on July 1. There’s no date yet for indoor cinemas.

Across the wider European Union, officials want border restrictions for EU citizens lifted by the end of June.

Sotiris Riggos, owner of the Panathinea open-air cinema in the capital’s central Neapoli district, said the outlook has improved now that operators have clear government guidelines — and a sales tax cut. Panathinea has deployed 140 of its 230 seats.

“Things don’t look as bleak as three weeks ago,” he said. “People want to go to the cinema.”

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss