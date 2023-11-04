KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks in Ukraine wounded at least 14 civilians over the past day, officials said Saturday, as the president of the European Commission returned to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yurii Malashko, said nine people were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the village of Zarichne. Overall, 26 cities and settlements in the region came under attack over the past day, he said.

In the Kherson region, five people were injured, said Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin. He said attacks in the region came from artillery, mortars, drones, warplanes and tanks.

Nikopol, a city of the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest, came under fire but no injuries were immediately reported, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional Gov. Serhii Lysak.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Saturday morning and was met by Zelenskyy at the train station.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that talks during her sixth visit would focus on the path for Ukraine to join the European Union “and how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression.”

