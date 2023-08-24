KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims from India crashed in southern Nepal Thursday, killing at least seven occupants and leaving several others injured.

Police said the victims in early morning accident include six Indian nationals and and a Nepalese person.

The crash occurred as the pilgrims were returning home to Janakpur in southern Nepal after visiting the revered Pashupatinath temple dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva.

Police have detained the driver while the injured were taken to an area hospital.

The latest crash comes a day after a bus veered off a mountain highway connecting Nepal’s capital with rest of the country and plunged into a river, leaving eight people dead.

Highway accidents in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.