DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The top U.S. Air Force general in the Middle East has warned that Iran-backed militias could resume attacks in the region against the United States and its allies.

Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich spoke to journalists before stepping into his new role at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Thursday.

He says this could lead to a new Mideast escalation after a pause in targeted attacks on U.S. forces due to a truce in war-torn Yemen and political process in Iraq.

He also expressed fears over Russian and Chinese influence taking hold as the superpowers vie for economic and military influence in the Middle East.