1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

6 Guatemalans deported from US test positive for COVID-19

International

by: SONIA PÉREZ D., Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — At least six Guatemalans deported from the United States on June 9 tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official in Guatemala’s Health Ministry.

The flight was the first after a month-long suspension imposed by Guatemala after 186 migrants deported from the United States on various flights had tested positive for the disease. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity. The ministry has said it no longer plans to provide information about infected deportees to avoid stigmatizing them.

The June 9 flight had arrived from Alexandria, Louisiana, carrying 40 adults and 10 children.

Dr. Edwin Asturias, head of the Presidential Commission Against Coronavirus, said he was “partially” aware of the new infections, but said more testing was being done.

Guatemala has temporarily suspended the deportation flights multiple times since the pandemic began in order to pressure the U.S. to better screen deportees for the disease. The U.S. began testing each deportee prior to putting them on planes and sending a medical certification with them. However, deportees have still tested positive.

Asturias said “you can’t 100% avoid” the arrival of infected deportees owing to various factors, including that the test could be given while the virus is still incubating. To minimize the risk, Guatemala has asked for not only testing, but that no more than 50 deportees travel on any flight to reduce the risk of transmission.

The non-governmental organization Refugees International published a report Tuesday that said deportees to Guatemala often struggle to reintegrate and “deportations and returns carried out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic compound these challenges and contribute to the spread of the virus.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. government has deported 2,359 Guatemalans, including 361 children.

“Guatemalans deported during the pandemic arrive home to face rising levels of food insecurity and a stagnant economy further hobbled by border closures and movement restrictions,” the report said. “Adults and children alike face stigma and a growing risk of violent attack as fear and misinformation about the disease continue to spread.”

As of Monday, Guatemala had reported more than 13,000 COVID-19 infections and nearly 550 deaths.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss