50th anniversary of iconic Beatles photoshoot

LONDON (WSYR) — “Come together:” That’s what hundreds of Beatles fans did Thursday morning in front of the iconic Abbey Road Studios to celebrate the 50th anniversary of band’s photoshoot for the album.

John, Paul, George and Ringo strutted across the street in front of the recording studio on August 8th, 1969, creating what is now one of the most infamous album covers of all time. Fifty years later, fans still flock to St. John’s Wood in North London to recreate the picture.

It created some traffic issues, but in “The End,” it was a fun day to honor one of the most influential bands of all time.