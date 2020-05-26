30 deported to Haiti, but ex-strongman remains in US

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

30 deported to Haiti, but ex-strongman remains in US

International

by: EVENS SANON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Healthcare workers watch as Haitians who were deported from the United States deplane at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thirty people were deported to Haiti on Tuesday, but a former paramilitary leader accused of murder and torture was not among them as a result of recent discussions with U.S. officials, according to a Haitian government spokesman.

The spokesman, Eddy Jackson Alexis, said Haiti’s prime minister talked with the U.S. State Department to avoid — for now — the deportation of Emmanuel Constant, who became the feared leader of a paramilitary group after President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was toppled in 1991.

Alexis said the government would arrest Constant if he is ever deported from the U.S. to Haiti, but that he also would be eligible for a second trial. Constant has denied the accusations of murder and torture. There are concerns in Haiti that his return would further destabilize the country.

Jean Negot Bonheur Delva, director of Haiti’s migration office, said 16 of the 30 deportees who arrived Tuesday have criminal backgrounds and that the U.S. government said all of them tested negative for the new coronavirus. He said the group would be placed under a two-week quarantine and will be tested again at the end of it and placed in isolation if necessary.

It is the third such flight to Haiti since the pandemic, with more than 200 people in total deported from the U.S. Several of them have tested positive for the coronavirus amid concerns they are straining the impoverished country’s limited resources. Activists have repeatedly called on President Jovenel Moïse to stop accepting deportees and ask that U.S. President Donald Trump place a moratorium on deportations.

Haiti has reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and at least 31 deaths.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss