3 people injured by darts from a blowgun in western Germany

After almost an inch of rain to start the month, we are going the opposite direction this week as high pressure takes over and dry air will run the show. Temperatures this morning have started off in the 50s and we will finish in the 70s with blue skies. The bubble of high pressure slides into the Mid-Atlantic and we see a bump in temperatures Tuesday with more sunshine. While overnight lows remain in the 50s, afternoon highs should climb to near 80°.

The wildfire smoke does looks to remain to our west, keeping skies clear through this long stretch. The trend continues Wednesday as high temperatures should climb above average for the first time since late July. There may be a weak lake breeze that sparks an isolated shower or two, but most will remain dry. Some sort of coastal storm will develop off the Carolina's and move northward. Many questions remain on the path and strength of this storm system. It may start to nose into New York State Thursday and Friday. There is also a world where it stays in the Atlantic. We'll need to wait until Tuesday to have a better idea of how this will shape up.