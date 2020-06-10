1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

2 Greek officers charged over shots in smuggling car chase

International
Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Two Greek police officers have been charged with attempted murder after they fired shots, during a high-speed chase, at a car driven by a smuggler that was crammed with 13 migrants — two of whom were slightly injured.

The two officers were released Wednesday pending the conclusion of the investigation after appearing before an investigating judge in the northeastern town of Orestiada, near Greece’s land border with Turkey.

The frontier is a major illegal entry point for migrants seeking a better life in Europe, lately with the encouragement of Turkish authorities, which earlier this year threw open their borders with Greece to asylum-seekers and berated Athens for not letting them in.

A police statement said the two migrants — a man and a woman who had been shut in the trunk of the car — suffered flesh wounds from bullet fragments and were discharged from a hospital after receiving first aid.

The statement said the incident occurred Saturday near the border village of Mikro Dereio, when a car driven by a 36-year-old Syrian man ignored police orders to stop. Police said the driver tried to ram the police car during the ensuing chase, after which the two officers fired warning shots in the air and then, when the car still didn’t stop, at its tires.

The people in the car were all Syrian and Somali nationals. They are believed to have paid a human trafficking gang to smuggle them across the border from Turkey and to take them to the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The car’s driver was arrested. The migrants were taken to a center for asylum-seekers pending examination of their applications to be granted refugee status.

To cut down on costs, smugglers routinely cram large numbers of migrants into cars, and use country roads in the hope of avoiding police roadblocks. Crashes are frequent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss