NEW DELHI (AP) — At least one person has been killed as angry young people in parts of India burned train coaches, blocked highways and attacked police with rocks.

This is the second day of violent demonstrations against a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military.

Police say the death occurred in Secundrabad in southern India, where vastly outnumbered police used batons and fired shots at about 500 protesters who rampaged at a railroad station for more than an hour.

Fifteen people were reportedly injured.

Under the new program, the armed forces this year can recruit 46,000 men and women, but only for four years.

Seventy-five percent of them are required to retire after four years with no pension benefits.

  • Students and activists shout slogans as Indian paramilitary personnel try to detain them in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • A Delhi police officer snatches placards from student activists in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Protesters sit on railway tracks at Secundrabad railroad station in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)
  • A damaged railway engine by protesters is seen at Secundrabad railroad station in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)
  • Flames rise from a train set on fire by protestorsat Secundrabad railroad station in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)