International Community Services opens in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new business focused on helping immigrants and refugees transition to life in the U.S. opened in downtown Rochester.

On Thursday, July 11, city officials joined the business owners at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of International Community Services.

Founder and CEO of ICS, Saida Ali, based the company’s mission on her own personal experience.

Ali was a refugee from the Somalian civil war, and struggled with language barriers among other things when transitioning into life in America. She went on to become a translator for over a decade before going one step further in founding her own company.

ICS offers educational services in assimilation, translation, transportation, realty advice, and much more.

Ali’s business partner and the co-owner of ICS, Tryn Parker, says they hope to be a helping hand to all.

“We would like to make sure that we secure the ones that we are trying to assist in getting housing whether it be healthcare, heating, there is no limitation in what we would do for the community,” said Parker.

International Community Services is located at 510 State St., Suite 19A and is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.