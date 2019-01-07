HAMPTON ROADS, V.A. (WAVY-TV) - Diabetes patients are pleading with lawmakers and drug makers for help.

The skyrocketing cost of insulin is forcing some to ration their medication and doctors warn that could cost them their lives.

Insulin prices soared over a 10 year period -- tripling between 2003 and 2013, and since then... the price has doubled.

This has left some patients to chose between paying rent or taking life-sustaining shots.

"It's a common misconception you think diabetes you can control it, eat less exercise more," Tayab Waseem, a diabetes patient, said. "Realistically speaking, I can exercise as much as I want, pick your diet plan of choice; without insulin I can't live."