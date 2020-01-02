Inside look at ‘The Lion King’ puppetry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “The Lion King” is wrapping it’s run at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League‘s Auditorium Theatre.

Thanks @RBTL for letting me behind the scenes of class discussing the puppetry of #TheLionKing. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/NiFy49zbhM — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) January 2, 2020

Before the final show this Sunday night, some Rochesterians got an inside look at the puppetry of the show.

One of the show’s actors and puppet master discussed how the costumes, masks, and other mechanical puppets work in the production.

“The puppets make this show accessible for people,” puppet master Michael Reilly said. “Having an animated film on stage is no easy task, so the puppets really bring that to life. You can identify the fact that they are animals, but they’re still humans, and you still see those humans, and they’re interacting with each other. It’s such an important part of the piece.”