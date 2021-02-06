Inmates jimmy locks, break windows, set fires, at St. Louis Justice Center

ST. LOUIS, M.O. (KPLR) – The St. Louis Public Safety Director says about 120 detainees from the Justice Center have been transferred after jimmying locks and breaching their cells.

Edwards said that despite the unrest no one was risk inside the facility and it was all contained to one floor.

He said there was no hostage situation. They were just very angry, defiant people and complied with officials when they were taken into custody.

Jimmie Edwards, the Public Safety Director, said it started when a defiant detainee who was upset about something got into a scuffle with a corrections officer about 2:30 a.m.

Edwards says other detainees on the fourth floor of the Justice Center joined in and also jumped the corrections officer. Edwards says that officer was able to escape the fourth floor and is doing well.

Edwards explained some of the detainees have the ability to jimmy the locks on their cells even though the automated panel system indicates they are locked.

“I have been very, very concerned about our lock situation. When the building was built, it was built with these medium security locks that have the ability to be manipulated and compromised,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the group of detainees were able to get to the automated panel and release more detainees.

He said a second unit on the fourth floor also started having defiant detainees and they were able to be released because their locks weren’t working correctly either.

Edwards said some paper was set on fire but it was on top of concrete and the fire department didn’t think there was much concern it would spread.

The detainees also broke windows out of the fourth floor unit.

Edwards said 55 of the men have been moved to the city’s segregation unit with better locks and a maximum security locking system.

He said officials have been working on it since December and he hopes to get it fixed soon.

Edwards said that 65 of the most violent offenders have been moved to another facility that is also more secure.

Edwards explained the defendants in the Justice Center are there for serious offenses and they are very violent men.

“This is a bunch of folk that were defiant, this was a bunch of people that decided they were going to engage in criminal mayhem and that is exactly what they did and they should be held accountable for that,” Edwards said.

In late December and early January, dozens of inmates were transferred out of the St. Louis City Justice Center after two disturbances stemming from concerns about unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards said there was no reason given for the recent unrest. He said there are no detainees with COVID at the facility.