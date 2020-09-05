Inmate indicted for mailing threatening letters to officials

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Dennis J. Nelson, 49, incarcerated at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Oneida County, was indicted on Friday for allegedly threatening to bomb and murder officials in letters sent to their offices.

The threats were reportedly mailed from state prisons to the chambers of federal Judge Thomas J. McAvoy and the offices of Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Anthony Brindisi.

The letter to McAvoy was sent in August 2018 from Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Washington County. The other letters were sent nearly a year later from Mohawk Correctional Facility.

Nelson was indicted on Wednesday for charges connected to the letters. Each charge filed against Nelson carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.