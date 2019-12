LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Livingstone County Jail inmate has been arrested on a felony charge.

22-year-old Dakota Sarfaty is being charged with felony assault after Livingston County Sheriff Deputies said they responded to the report of a fight between two inmates in November.

Officers said Sarfaty threw another inmate to the ground causing injury. This is the fourth time Sarfaty has been arrested while in jail.