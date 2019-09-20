Influential local sculpture artist hosts final studio event

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) — One of the more influential sculpture artists of the past 50 years, Albert Paley has been honored with awards and recognition at home and abroad. On Thursday, he hosted his final studio event on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.

Paley says he will now be focusing on more aesthetic pursuits and on some of the galleries in the US and in Europe.

“I’ve been very fortunate..I’ve had some major installations in various museums, the Metropolitan, and the National Gallery and the Smithsonian and the Met and that type of thing. It’s just the ability to involve and experience new things,” says Paley.

Paley’s work can be seen around the city, like the plaza sculpture at the Rochester Institute of Technology and the 65-foot sculpture outside of Bausch & Lomb’s headquarters.

Paley is also a professor and endowed chair at RIT. His archive of work is valued at $4.5 million and has everything from research, blueprints, and sketches to large-scale works.