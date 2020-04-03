1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Infectious disease specialist on best practices for essential workers

News

by: Sabrina Maggiore

Posted: / Updated:

Customers look at sanitizing wipes on the shelves of a pharmacy in New York on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. As coronavirus infections spread across the globe, everybody has to make a decision: How worried should I be about getting infected, and what should I do about it? (AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel)

With COVID-19’S spread, it’s natural and responsible to take extra precautions. But are measures like stripping off clothes after spending time outside effective?

“If you look at the Center for Disease Control or the County Public Health websites as to whether there are specific recommendations as to what you should do with your clothes, there are none…Whenever you normally would wash them or clean them, that’s what I would do,” said Dr. Emil Lesho, an infectious disease physician for Rochester Regional Health.

Recent reporting has highlighted the extensive routines doctors exposed to COVID-19 patients follow to protect themselves and their loved ones.

For many doctors working with COVID-19 patients, these routines are calculated. Doctors are careful to take off protective gear prior to entering their home, they use U.V. light to kill the virus on the surface of masks and other substances, and they wash their hospital clothing right away.

But according to Dr. Lesho, extensive routines like that are not necessary for the vast majority of essential workers who are still reporting to their jobs amid the statewide shut-down.

“Remember doctors are taking care of patients that have known COVID disease and they’re taking care of those patients in close quarters. So they’re at the bed side, they’re well closer than 6 feet away. So for that reason doctors are a little more careful,” said Lesho.

According to medical experts, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is practicing strict social distancing and good hand hygiene. This means washing your hands thoroughly and frequently throughout the day, taking special care to wash your hands before you eat, and avoiding touching your face throughout the day.

Aside from hand hygiene, one of the best things essential workers can do following their work-day is using EPA approved products to wipe down items that come in contact with many surfaces: like phones, keys, work badges.

“It’s important to practice good hand hygiene before and after you touch your cellphone. Try to talk on your cellphones at designated times so that you are not touching your cellphone and your face, especially if you are touching money or materials like that,” added Lesho.

Doctor Lesho noted that COVID-19 is spread through liquid droplets from people who are sick. Touching items that a sick individual has also touched or getting to close to a COVID-19 positive individual who is sneezing or coughing will spread the virus. That’s why experts suggest 6 feet of social distancing. So, unless you are in close contact with symptomatic covid-19 patients, clothes are unlikely to carry the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss