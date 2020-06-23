1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Infectious disease experts address Congress as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S.

News


WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — The nation’s top disease experts gave Congress a grim assessment of where there U.S. stands on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was back on Capitol Hill and praised the efforts of some areas such as New York City to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“However, in other areas of the country, we’re now seeing a disturbing surge of infections,” Dr. Fauci said.

Cases have surged in more than 26 states as economies open back up. So far, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois have not seen major spikes.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surgings that we’re seeing,” Dr. Fauci said.

Nursing homes remain frequent hotspots.

“Right now, the most powerful weapon against this disease are social distancing, face coverings and hand hygiene,” said CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Illinois democratic representative Jan Schakowsky said officials still haven’t required nursing homes to report all infections.

“There’s been guidance, there’s been encouragement, but what about mandating?” Schakowsky said.

Dr. Redfield said reporting nursing home infections has been a requirement since May 8.

Dr. Fauci agreed with Ohio republican Bill Johnson’s call for expanded Teleheath.

“It’s time for Congress to make robust access to Telehealth permanent,” Johnson said.

Lawmakers also pressed the experts on finding a vaccine.

“There are several that are moving along at various paces,” Dr. Fauci said.

He added the most promising vaccine candidate starts phase three trials in July.

“We feel cautiously optimistic,” he said.

Dr. Fauci said that means a vaccine could be read by the end of this year or early 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

