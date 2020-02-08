Infantino recalls infant carriers due to fall hazard

A weak frontal boundary across our area and added moisture from Lake Erie and Ontario has resulted in lingering snowflakes that brought a dusting to a few inches for some spots and continued light snowflakes for many others. Temperatures are frigid, stuck in the teens and will likely drop into the single digits overnight with some spots experiencing zero or even below zero wind chills overnight. It will be a cold one!

Winds start to turn southwest Sunday morning and that will help temperatures rebound quickly up into the 20s and upper 30s by Sunday afternoon for a much warmer and more comfortable day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with some minor peeks of sun. A storm system that started in Montana and will move into the southern Great Lakes Sunday night will initially bring some wet snowflakes overnight into Monday. Temperatures will be right on the fringe, hovering around 32°. The low is weak compared to what we had on Friday, so this storm system pales in comparison and will cause minor, if any travel concerns Monday morning. Locally an inch or two will be possible. As we get later into Monday morning some of those wet snowflakes may turn completely into rain as temperatures continue to warm. Highs will be around 40°. This storm system moves out and things dry out locally headed into the middle of the week.Tuesday will be partly cloudy with lows around 20 and highs in the upper 30s. An elongated high pressure from the Plains into Western New York will prevent from any significant precipitation, but a weak cold front in Canada may result in the lone flurry or two during the day. Wednesday will be more of the same with the chance to get a bit of sun. Thursday will be the next day to watch as another potential nor'easter finds itself in the model output. There are some discrepancies on how this storm system lines up for us locally, but as for now we will go for a rain snow mix possible. Higher confidence lies in what follows. Even colder air with the chance for some lake-effect snow showers by Friday and into next weekend.