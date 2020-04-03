Individual with COVID-19 symptoms in medical isolation

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department transported an individual who was facing violent felony charges to the Monroe County Jail on Friday.

Deputies said the individual, who was not arraigned, was displaying flu-like symptoms that were consistent with COVID-19 at Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s facility in Brighton on E. Henrietta Road that’s designated as a COVID-19 confinement area on Friday.

According to deputies, before entering the secure facility, the individual was screened by jail medical staff.

The individual was booked, processed and placed in a housing area designated for medical isolation. Deputies say the individual will remain in this area for a minimum of two weeks.

While in medical isolation, the individual will be seen and cared for by MCSO’s medical and mental health staff on a daily basis.