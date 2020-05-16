1  of  76
Indiana traffic stop nets $25M in heroin, fentanyl

(WANE) – A traffic stop in east-central Indiana netted $25 million in heroin and fentanyl, police say.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were working traffic enforcement on I-70 east near mile marker 136 Wednesday when a Nissan sped through the construction zone around 5:30 p.m.

Police stopped the driver, who provided what appeared to be a California ID card with an alias. Police later identified the individual at Flerida Vianey Burgos Gonzalez of Hesperia, California.

Police said Gonzalez tried to conceal drug paraphernalia, leading to an additional investigation and a search by a police dog. The search turned up 16 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 5 kilograms of suspected heroin plus a small amount of methamphetamine.

Police arrested Gonzalez, who faces a federal warrant on charges of intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Investigators put the value of the drugs at $25 million and said the amount of fentanyl alone “was enough to kill millions of people.”

Police believe the drugs were headed to the East Coast. The investigation also involved the Wayne County Drug Task Force and the Indianapolis office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

