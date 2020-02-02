Indiana officer dies days after heart surgery

WARSAW, I.N. (WANE) — The Warsaw Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Sunday, the department announced the death of Officer Jason Dobbins, 50, who had served as a full-time sworn officer for 16 years.

The department said on January 24, Officer Dobbins had just begun his afternoon shift when he asked for an ambulance to be sent for him for a medical problem. Warsaw officers and Lutheran medical personnel responded to a business on the north end of the city where he had pulled over and parked his patrol car.

He was rushed to Kosciusko Community Hospital with extreme chest pain.

Once there, doctors said he was suffering from a critical heart condition and was transported by ambulance to Lutheran in Fort Wayne for emergency surgery, a news release said.

He passed away on Saturday, February 1 from complications after surgery, the department added. He was escorted from Fort Wayne back to Warsaw with a large police procession overnight.

Dobbins leaves behind a son, three daughters, a stepson, and his wife who he had recently married.

The following is a statement from Warsaw Police:

We ask that the Warsaw community help us as we surround the Dobbins family with love and support through this difficult time. WARSAW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officer Dobbins followed in the footsteps of his father, Ted Dobbins, who served the city of Warsaw as a police officer between 1965 and 1985. He began his career with the Plymouth Police Department and worked for them from 2004 to 2012.

Funeral and memorial services will be announced once that information becomes available.